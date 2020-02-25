Dragon Ball Super: Fans criticize Tenshinan's behavior in the last chapter

Share it:

A few days ago chapter 57 of the manga was published on MangaPlus Dragon Ball Super, in which the Z Warriors once again showed off, fighting against the henchmen of Moro's army.

Fans, however, they had to complain about Tenshinan's behavior in a particular situation, in which he would have betrayed the original characterization of the character present in the first narrative arches of the original series.

During the chapter, Tien and Chiaotzu find themselves fighting an invader with robotic features, "Bikkura Quoitur". His only weak point, just like Magetta from Universe 6, is his opponent's sensitivity to insults – which unfortunately Tien cannot exploit in his favor – unable to offer him offenses that make him waver.

Those who follow Dragon Ball since the dawn, however, know very well that in the first appearances the character made no scruple in offending his rivals, showing off an arrogant and cheeky character. It is also true, however, that many characters – especially antagonists – with the passing of the chapters have undergone a behavioral reversal of the trend, becoming disdainful and becoming increasingly indulgent towards Goku.

A striking example is certainly Piccolo, but Vegeta too is like him, who in Dragon Ball Super has shown that he is no longer that ruthless and selfish warrior interested only in his own ends, but rather an individual capable of feeling empathy and sensitivity towards the defenseless.

In conclusion, fan criticism of Tien's character is perhaps too harsh; nevertheless, if it is true that the warrior has evolved character over time, to make it more remarkable it would have been perfect if Bulma and Chiaotzu had made him remember his previous nature, so as to convey a feeling of continuity with the past of Dragon Ball .

What do you think? As always, tell us yours below.

