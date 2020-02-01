Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: fans claim a reboot for a future sequel

February 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
The return of Dragon Ball Super 2, once scheduled for last summer, now seems even unlikely for this 2020. However, the rumors continue to keep the project warm in the hands of TOEI Animation, as the series, sooner or later, will still have to return according to the numerous reports.

In fact, in fact, just take a look at TOEI's financial data for 2019 to understand how much the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama help to enrich the company's coffers with large amounts of money. Dragon Ball it remains a hen with golden eggs, an immortal and long-lasting franchise thanks to an ever increasing popularity.

And the fact that you continue to bring these sums back to the coffers of TOEI Animation is just one of the reasons that continues to reiterate the need for a second season of DB Super. However, should it really come, fans are hoping for a reboot before a possible sequel debuts. In particular, many are convinced of the need to cut some parts of the first season, reducing the episodes to just over twenty episodes to compress the strong expansion of the narrative. All, perhaps, canonizing Dragon Ball Super: Broly and faithfully adapt any narrative arc of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol.

Some fans, therefore, have expressed their appreciation of the Toyotaro manga precisely for the sensei's ability to manage not to weigh down the story with excessively long filler clips. And would you like to see the so compressed Dragon Ball Super anime? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.

