Dragon Ball Super: Fans accuse Goku of becoming the series' real enemy

The series of Dragon Ball Super has brought numerous changes in the universe created by Akira Toriyama, and as we have seen an improvement of Vegeta, who seems to want to remedy the terrible actions performed in the past, some fans have thought of a negative change for Goku instead.

Much of the Dragon Ball Super narrative, at least as regards the first sagas, has developed around a single element: the desire of the protagonist to face increasingly powerful opponents, even at the cost of putting the entire multiverse at risk, as happened for the Tournament of Power.

Starting from this premise, a fan, the user @TheHakiGodJulio shared on Twitter a thought that could be defined exaggerated, since comparing Freeza and Goku, he defined the first as "the villain apparently" while Saiyan got the title of "real villain".

This assertion caused a series of responses that highlighted Goku's wrong choices on numerous occasions, the risks taken only for the purpose of having fun, or its decline compared to the maturity reached in the Dragon Ball Z saga of Majin Buu, but have never defined the Saiyan as evil or enemy, as can be read from the posts that you find at the bottom to the page.

