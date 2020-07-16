Dragon Ball Super: Fans accuse Goku of becoming the series' real enemy

The series of Dragon Ball Super has brought numerous changes in the universe created by Akira Toriyama, and as we have seen an improvement of Vegeta, who seems to want to remedy the terrible actions performed in the past, some fans have thought of a negative change for Goku instead.
Much of the Dragon Ball Super narrative, at least as regards the first sagas, has developed around a single element: the desire of the protagonist to face increasingly powerful opponents, even at the cost of putting the entire multiverse at risk, as happened for the Tournament of Power.
Starting from this premise, a fan, the user @TheHakiGodJulio shared on Twitter a thought that could be defined exaggerated, since comparing Freeza and Goku, he defined the first as "the villain apparently" while Saiyan got the title of "real villain".
This assertion caused a series of responses that highlighted Goku's wrong choices on numerous occasions, the risks taken only for the purpose of having fun, or its decline compared to the maturity reached in the Dragon Ball Z saga of Majin Buu, but have never defined the Saiyan as evil or enemy, as can be read from the posts that you find at the bottom to the page.
Recall that a fan recently came up with the strongest form of Goku, and that Vegeta used the 4th gear in a stunning crossover fanart.
The show villain | The actual villain pic.twitter.com/w5ocRExYi3
– Juliocchi🪐 (@TheHakiGodJulio) July 11, 2020
he really gave cell a senzu bean.
– ACE (@ ace18242491) July 12, 2020
Naah This isnt correct. Zeno would have destroyed the universe without a twinkle without Goku. Goku gave them litetally the opportunity to fight for their survival.
– Shinigami_Silver💀🍓 (@ EliasSilver24) July 11, 2020
facts, this man Goku put all of the universes in danger just because he wanted to fight strong people. https://t.co/FHYZN2Ao2F
– iamichigo (@iamichigoat) July 11, 2020
Seriously, You have not yet understood that Goku never seriously thought that the multiverse would be endangered by his request? pic.twitter.com/DVPboZNmTZ
– animeAIHO Z (@animeaiho) July 12, 2020
