Dragon Ball Super: fan celebrates the series with a spectacular clash between Gogeta and Vegetto

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle celebrated five years a few days ago. The mobile video game dedicated to the Toriyama universe dates back to July 2015. Water has passed under the bridges for the video game which currently has hundreds of millions of logins and registered accounts, making the Dragon Ball universe observed in other ways .

Given the importance of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super fans did not miss the opportunity and, who sooner or later, made their wishes in various ways, also taking advantage of the fact that even Dragon Ball Super manga and anime they turned five recently. Between cosplay and fan art, the passionate Limandao has arrived. On Twitter, the illustrator shared his image that depicts a scene that we will hardly see in the course of the history of Dragon Ball Super: a clash between Gogeta and Vegetto. The image depicts both characters in the form of Super Saiyan Blue who give it for good reason on a scenario halfway between hell and the galactic.

If in the original story prepared by Toriyama and Toyotaro this would be impossible, the discussion may not apply to the other works dedicated to this universe: an example can in fact be found in video games but also in the non-canonical series Super Dragon Ball Heroes which has already staged unprecedented clashes. The franchise will certainly last a long time and for this reason a fan has imagined Goku and Vegeta elderly.