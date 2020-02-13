Dragon Ball Super: drafts of chapter 57 leaked online

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super it is going through a very delicate phase, especially now that Toyotaro is acquiring more and more autonomy in the drafting of the sequel to the masterpiece of Toriyama. The Moro saga, in fact, is reserving pleasant surprises, and with our heroes still struggling with a grueling training, nothing seems decided yet.

Due to the training, Gohan and the Z warriors entered the scene against the sorcerer's henchmen, managing to keep up with him, although not without some difficulty. Moroin fact, it is testing the potential of the Earth before deciding whether or not to land on the Planet to absorb its energies.

However, the official website has published some drafts of the chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super. Although the site has stressed that the plates belong to number 56, in reality, the highlighted scenes do not make up the previous chapter and therefore the published drafts could be part of the next manga release.

Within the 57th number, therefore, the z warriors are still grappling against their opponents and only Kulilin, Tenshinhan and Chaozu seem to be able to get the better of the fight. However, a glimpse of the drafts of the chapter in question can be retrieved through the link attached to the source. And what do you expect from Dragon Ball Super chapter 57? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the news.