Dragon Ball Super: does volume 13 confirm the existence of a thirteenth universe?

July 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
The manga of Dragon Ball Super he is going into a delicate parable, as the powers of Goku and Vegeta are at a turning point. The battle against Molo highlighted the limitations of the two iconic heroes, cornered by one of the strongest villains ever on the pitch. The figure that stands as "last hope" seems to be Merus.

The arrival of Merus brought numerous theories to his entourage, one of which the cancellation risk. As we know, in fact, angelic creatures have a categorical ban on abandoning their neutrality in order to get involved in affairs that are not within their competence, which is why they are at great risk of having to deal with the laws of the Universe. All of course, if Toyotaro did not justify its entry on the scene with a second aim.

With the imminent release of volume 13 of Dragon Ball Super, the first information of the tankobon extras arrived, as well as some elements about the characters. In this case, sensei has highlighted one substantial difference for Whis and Merus, in the case in point regarding their role. If the latter is highlighted as "Angel Apprentice", Whis instead is clearly distinguished under the name of"Angelo Guida", by virtue of its role in Beerus.

READ:  Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san: the anime adaptation is official, all the details

But what exactly is an Apprentice Angel and in what context should they be placed given the neutrality of the divine creatures? Is there a 13th universe involved in which the figure of Molo also stands out? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.

