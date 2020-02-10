Dragon Ball Super: does the future of the franchise go through Toyotaro's hands?

Share it:

Geekdom's trip to Japan, a well-known leaker in the field of animation that has repeatedly revealed a number of upcoming projects, has allowed him to get to know some interesting "behind the scenes" of Dragon Ball Super. One of these details, however, seems to concern precisely the future of the manga.

Until recently, the drafting and serialization of the Dragon Ball Super comic was the result of the collaboration between Toyotaro is Akira Toriyama, with the latter dictating the subject of the script to the new designer. Over time, especially with the Moro saga, the situation has slowly started to change.

Second Geekdomin fact, their collaborative relationship is changing face, with Toyotaro which is acquiring more and more freedom and autonomy in the realization of the manga, with Toriyama instead increasingly relegated to a mere role of supervision rather than creator of the original subject. Furthermore, this choice is confirmed by the will of TOEI Animation is Shueisha to make the handover of the franchise as painless as possible between the two authors, in order to continue the long-term project "Dragon Ball".

The series, in fact, continues to bring large sums of money to the checkouts of all distributors thanks to the popularity of the work, and it is legitimate for producers to start thinking about the future of Toriyama's masterpiece without the contribution of sensei himself, while being careful not to fall into Dragon Ball GT flop. For this reason the handover with Toyotaro is taking place slowly, so as to be able to guarantee a radiant follow-up to one of the most powerful franchises in the entertainment world.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this situation? Did you expect that Toyotaro would sooner or later replace Toriyama in the making of Dragon Ball? Let us know with a comment below.