Dragon Ball Super: Does Pier Overcome the Power of the Gods?

If there is a certainty in the world of Dragon Ball, that is that around the corner there are always stronger opponents to defeat for our Goku. As if it were not already strong enough, in the last chapter of the manga we witnessed a pier secure of its means, ready to challenge the divine power unlocked by the Saiyan.

After witnessing a new technique of Ultra Instinct, Molo seemed to be in difficulty and the shots of the warrior Z seemed to go on target without stopping. If it is true that thanks to the divine transformation the enemy magician is unable to absorb its power, the disproportionate consumption of energy seems to be a serious problem for Goku, who needs to end the fight in the shortest time possible.

In the midst of these pathos-laden scenes, Pier scoffs at his opponent's powers, claiming that after absorbing countless planets since their last encounter not even afraid of the power of the Gods themselves, and that it has now accumulated so much energy to transcend the same. Now, we doubt that in a direct confrontation Molo can stand up to Whis or Beerus' destruction technique, but it is certain that the new enemy promises to be incredibly powerful. In the next few chapters we may find out what powers the evil wizard hides.

Did Molo become even stronger than Jiren? What do you think, will he really be stronger than the Gods now?