Dragon Ball Super: does Merus intend to sacrifice himself for Goku and Vegeta?

Even though the Galactic Prisoner saga is really nearing its conclusion, Toyotaro is taking longer than expected to properly prepare for the last battle of Dragon Ball Super before starting a new story arc. Either way, the outcome of the fight will depend on Merus.

The drafts of chapter 63 of DB Super have already been available for some time, briefly anticipating the first tables of duel between Merus and Molo. The Angel, in fact, wasted no time in revealing that his role within the scene is purely to buy time and thus complete Goku's training. Although the methods by which the training will be completed have not been clarified, it is reasonable to imagine that the necessary requirement may have something to do with Merus' sacrifice.

The latter is still an Angel before a Galactic Patrol, which is why he is strictly forbidden to break his neutrality, on pain of death. To this more, from the few tables glimpsed, it seems that the character is aware of his own destiny and therefore appears willing to exploit himself, if not a narrative artifice, to allow Goku to activate theUltra Complete Instinct. However, it is possible that not even the full form of the divine technique could have won against the sorcerer, which is why collaboration with Vegeta and his new power will be fundamental.

And you, instead, what do you think of this hypothesis? Let us know with a comment below.