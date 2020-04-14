Dragon Ball Super: did you notice this curious easter-egg in episode 79?

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super, although he is not a champion in narrative terms, he still enjoys an animation studio very attentive to detail. From time to time, in fact, TOEI Animation has hidden some bizarre easter-eggs within the episodes, some of which are probably still waiting to be found.

Just as the network was discussing the role of Majin Buu, a fan, a certain Totally Not Mark, noticed an extremely interesting detail within episode 79, in full swing Tournament of Power saga. In this case, he noted that the whole episode is mainly focused on the clash between the seventh and ninth universes, two multiverses that, if taken individually for the numbers, make up the 7 and 9, such is the episode.

To confirm what has been said, moreover, it seems that even episode 97 lent itself to completing the clash between the two universes. A funny, how particular easter-egg hidden inside the episode, but which also acts as a clue to the great attention that TOEI Animation poses in its franchise, despite the numerous problems that have characterized the production of Dragon Ball Super. But speaking of the series, have you already had a look at the first exciting spoilers of chapter 59 that promises a breathtaking clash?

