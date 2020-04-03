Dragon Ball Super: Did Toyotaro change Vegeta's design to Yardrat clothes?

Share it:

With the imminent release of the new volume of Dragon Ball Super, fans immediately started making the first comparisons between the manga boards and the color cover of the tankobon. Paying close attention to detail, a fan noticed some changes made during construction to Vegeta's design in Yardrat clothing.

The arrival of Goku on the battlefield, ready to fight full power against Pier, dictated many curiosities about the fate of the Prince of Saiyans, still away from home to complete their training on the Planet Yardrat. This absence, moreover, has opened up various speculations about the true protagonist of the clash with the sorcerer who, according to some fans, could be Vegeta. According to some hypotheses, in fact, the proud prince could appear suddenly to save Goku in extremis, cornered by the aces in the sleeve of Molo.

Anyway, as we suggested at the top of the page, Toyotaro made some changes to Vegeta's design during the serialization of the manga. At the bottom of the news, in fact, you can see some tables compared with the color cover which highlights some interesting variations. We can see, therefore, how the Saiyan boots have gone from total white to the character's classes, with the lines between the tips. Furthermore, in contrast to the cover, the black combat cuffs have been added and the indentation on the shoulder straps has been eliminated.

Light changes, carried out during construction, but which throw a little confusion on Vegeta's current design. Anyway, we will find out in the next chapters if he lands on the battlefield with the iconic suit. And have you noticed these subtle differences? Let us know with a comment below.