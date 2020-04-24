Dragon Ball Super: did the last chapter reveal a narrative inconsistency?

Share it:

When you start to deal with such vast subjects as "time travel", "multiverses" and so on in a work, the risk of creating confusion is very high. In the last chapter of Dragon Ball Superin particular, a detail has emerged which could be as much a narrative inconsistency as a crucial element.

In the last release of the manga edited by Toyotaro and supervised by Akira Toriyama, we faced the beginning of the final battle between Goku Ultra Instinct "Omen" and Molo. Although the Saiyan has shown that he has mastered part of a divine technique, the sorcerer has immense power, the result of hundreds of absorbed planets. And it was precisely this detail that ignited an alarm bell to the user DB Chronicles.

In chapter 30 of Dragon Ball SuperKaioshin revealed that there are currently only 28 planets in the seventh universe with living beings within them, including Earth and Neo Namek. Taking into account that of the 28 belong to those worlds within which monsters live, although still living creatures, then the last declaration of Molo in the last episode should be analyzed more carefully.

The terrible antagonist, in fact, explained to Goku that his power exceeds that of the gods thanks to the absorption of numerous planets, so many to use the term "incalculable". In light of the lack of clarity regarding planets with living beings, especially in reference to Kaioshin's words, this would be aimportant narrative inconsistency. And if it were not so, it is not even excluded that Toyotaro would have concealed from readers further power of Molo, or the ability to travel to other universes.

And you, instead, what do you think of this seemingly crucial detail? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.