Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: did the last chapter reveal a narrative inconsistency?

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

When you start to deal with such vast subjects as "time travel", "multiverses" and so on in a work, the risk of creating confusion is very high. In the last chapter of Dragon Ball Superin particular, a detail has emerged which could be as much a narrative inconsistency as a crucial element.

In the last release of the manga edited by Toyotaro and supervised by Akira Toriyama, we faced the beginning of the final battle between Goku Ultra Instinct "Omen" and Molo. Although the Saiyan has shown that he has mastered part of a divine technique, the sorcerer has immense power, the result of hundreds of absorbed planets. And it was precisely this detail that ignited an alarm bell to the user DB Chronicles.

In chapter 30 of Dragon Ball SuperKaioshin revealed that there are currently only 28 planets in the seventh universe with living beings within them, including Earth and Neo Namek. Taking into account that of the 28 belong to those worlds within which monsters live, although still living creatures, then the last declaration of Molo in the last episode should be analyzed more carefully.

READ:  The 928th episode of ONE PIECE is shown in a new trailer

The terrible antagonist, in fact, explained to Goku that his power exceeds that of the gods thanks to the absorption of numerous planets, so many to use the term "incalculable". In light of the lack of clarity regarding planets with living beings, especially in reference to Kaioshin's words, this would be aimportant narrative inconsistency. And if it were not so, it is not even excluded that Toyotaro would have concealed from readers further power of Molo, or the ability to travel to other universes.

And you, instead, what do you think of this seemingly crucial detail? The space dedicated to comments is at your complete disposal.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.