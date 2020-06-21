Dragon Ball Super: could the new technique make Piccolo weaker?

Share it:

After the clash seen in the previous chapters of Dragon Ball Super between Goku and the sorcerer Molo, chapter 61 showed not only the arrival of the Prince of Saiyans on Earth, but also the new technique learned during his training on the planet Yardrat: the Forced Spiritual Fission potentially dangerous for Piccolo.

Dragon Ball readers know that casting is a rather rare technique in the universe created by Akira Toriyama, and despite this over the years and the numerous sagas of the franchisee we have seen different ones. Long before the appearance of characters like Vegetto or Gogeta, the only ones mergers shown were those between Nameccians.

The substantial difference, compared to what was seen for the Saiyans, is that for the Nameccians the fusion is more similar to one total assimilation of mental and physical abilities of one of the two within the body of the other, which results in an increase in the power of the latter. In the series we saw Piccolo assimilate two Nameccians, Nail and Kami, and it was precisely the memory of these events that caused a joke by Vegeta.

"I could also extract those Nameccians you joined long ago. Do you want to try?" These are the words addressed by Piccolo to the Saiyan, complete with a sarcastic grin, referring to his new technique. Of course this is a false provocation, given that if Piccolo were to suffer this separation from Nail and Kami would lose much of his fighting prowess, which would weaken the entire group of Z Warriors.

For those interested in discovering the secrets of Vegeta's new technique, we leave you to our video on Forced Spiritual Fission, and remember that Molo has reached its final form.