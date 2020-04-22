Dragon Ball Super: Could Molo Become a God of Destruction?

Share it:

We met Molo immediately after the Tournament of Power, when the being escaped from the prison of the Galactic Patrol together with Cranberry. Seemingly weak, this new enemy of Dragon Ball Super he slowly revealed his cards and showed Goku and Vegeta his real skills.

These skills have allowed him to live over ten million years. Despite being a mortal being, it has a life span life equal to that of divinity like the Kaioshin and other higher beings. In addition, his strength and his ability to drain the energy of living beings and planets place him among the strongest characters ever appeared in the universe of Dragon Ball Super.

In chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super, moreover, Molo spoke of the Ultra Instinct, demonstrating that he knows him and is amazed at how Goku managed to learn a divine technique. This means that Molo is well aware of the presence of certain creatures such as the Angels. At this point, given its very long life and its strength, a question arises: Molo has been or will be a candidate for the role of God of Destruction?

The mechanisms by which a character becomes God of Destruction are not yet known therefore everything is possible. A possibility would also be that of a Pier former God and defeated in the past by Beerus who took his place. What do you think of these theories about a character who at the moment still carries many mysteries?