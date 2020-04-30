Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: Could Hit of Universe 6 Beat Molo?

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
For over a year, Toyotaro has been involved in writing and drawing the saga of Molo, first original story of the Dragon Ball Super manga. In fact, after a few years spent chasing the contents of the anime, with the conclusion of the latter the attention was redirected towards the paper medium.

In this saga of Dragon Ball Super we made the acquaintance of the sorcerer Molo, also nicknamed the Devourer of Planets because of the dangerous power he possesses: the ability to absorb all the energy from living beings and from the planets themselves. Thanks to this, millions of years ago it was a big threat that was blocked only by the intervention of the Great Kaioshin.

Fans have wondered several times who would be able, besides Goku and Vegeta, to compete with Molo. One of the first questions has fallen on Jiren, while now a hypothetical clash between the sorcerer and is proposed hit. The assassin of universe 6 has repeatedly shown his power, especially during the last tournament, proving to be able to withstand the impact of large-scale opponents. Since his has many techniques not shown, along with some capable of manipulating time and which is one of the best techniques that can be used in Dragon Ball Super.

Who do you think would win this challenge between Hit and Molo?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

