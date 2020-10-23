Dragon Ball Super: could Goku really decide to destroy the Earth?

Goku’s infamous move in the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super it has left many readers with bated breath and with strong disappointment. The Saiyan, in fact, has fallen back into an old mistake that in the past had jeopardized the life of the Earth. What will the protagonist have to do now to avoid the worst?

Once again Molo managed to get out of trouble, managing with an unexpected twist to exploit a severed body part, the arm that had copied Merus’ abilities, in order to unlock Ultra Instinct and get even with Goku. However, his body not being used to the pressures of divine technique, the sorcerer was forced to merge with the Earth to prevent being eliminated by the Saiyan.

On the other hand, Goku found himself faced with an unjustifiable mistake, a big problem that he will be forced to face even at the cost of taking a drastic decision. Although it is strictly probable that Vegeta will have the task of settling the matter thanks to his new technique, it would be much more interesting if Toriyama e Toyotaro opted for the most drastic of decisions: the destruction of the Earth by Goku to save the Universe and the resurrection of the planet thanks to the Namek spheres. The latter remains a rather remote hypothesis, but we just have to wait for the next chapter to know the last part of the battle.

