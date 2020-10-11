Dragon Ball Super: confirmed presence at Jump Festa 2021, announcement coming soon?

Jump Festa 2021 will take place, and apparently Dragon Ball will be one of the protagonists of the important convention dedicated to anime, manga and video games. In fact, a few moments ago the presence of a panel dedicated to the series was indirectly confirmed, and fans all over the world have their fingers crossed hoping for some announcement.

For the moment there is no information on the possible line-up of Dragon Ball, but the presence would seem to be practically confirmed by the official image visible at the bottom, in which they are shown Goten and Trunks as they remind fans to keep following the official Jump Festa profile. Dragon Ball does not usually skip events of this kind, so it is reasonable to expect some news on one or more fronts.

Of course, the announcement coveted by fans concerns the sequel to the Dragon Ball Super anime, which has been in the air for several months and presumably in production. Between the saga of Broly and that of Moro, moreover, there would seem to be enough material to start talking about a new television series. We remind you that according to the latest rumors Dragon Ball Super 2 should be released in the summer of 2021.

In all cases, it will still be interesting to find out what this digital-only edition of the Jump Festa has in store. The dates, as revealed a few months ago, will be 19 and 20 December 2021. The names of the convention attendees will be revealed during the first half of December.