Dragon Ball Super: Chapter 62 becomes brutal and unexpected in spoiler images

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Dragon Ball Super fans have long been thinking about the conclusion of this narrative arc, with Molo the sorcerer who put the protagonists Goku and Vegeta in greater difficulty. There are those who dream of a Gohan who can beat him, there are those who are more realistic and think that the two Saiyans will defeat him in one way or another.

The first boards of Dragon Ball Super 62, however, did not leave room for any defeat of Molo. Now that the villain has absorbed the android 73, his power has skyrocketed. Vegeta has already suffered a blow that threw him to the ground, but gets up to try again to face him. But now that the Dragon Ball Super 62 spoiler we know that things will not go well.

Molo hits Vegeta with a Big Bang Attack and puts the Saiyan prince out of action for the rest of the chapter. All the other warriors also intervene but nobody is strong enough even to worry the enemy. It is the turn of Goku who, transformed into Super Saiyan Blue, faces Molo who, however, hits him in the chest with a punch. The blow is so strong that the protagonist's chest is pierced in some brutal images that you can also observe in the tweets below.

An angry Gohan throws himself against the monster but is knocked down with one shot. The only one left standing within seconds is Jaco, who tries to stop Molo with his gun. But on the end Merus arrives on the battlefield while wearing his galactic police uniform. What will happen now in Dragon Ball Super?

