Dragon Ball Super: Chapter 59 reveals the fate of Vegeta

For some time now, fans have begun to speculate on the future of the Molo saga, in particular on the one who will defeat the powerful wizard. According to fans, in fact, it will not be the iconic protagonist, Goku, to end his threat, but the formidable Prince of the Saiyans.

Although Toriyama has never particularly liked Vegeta, Toyotaroon the contrary, it seems to reserve far more luck for the legitimate heir of the homonymous Planet. Anyway, since Goku's arrival on the battlefield following thetraining with Merus, which allowed him to master the Ultra Instinct, the fate of the Prince remained anchored in the dark.

The mystery of his fate on Planet Yardrat was revealed directly by the chapter 59 of Dragon Ball Super, through a table entirely dedicated to him, the same that we have attached to the bottom of the news thanks to the leaks of Dragon Ball Super_Hype. Vegeta, therefore, is still portrayed in the midst of training and his entry onto the battlefield does not seem so imminent. However, the Saiyan does not seem particularly surprised by the extent of the clash despite being able to perceive it even at such an important distance.

And you, on the other hand, are you convinced that Vegeta's arrival will bring about the outcome of the clash with Molo or will Goku always be the architect of victory? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.