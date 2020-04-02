Dragon Ball Super: Chapter 58 highlights the problem of power levels

Share it:

Goku, Vegeta and Moro constitute the narrative fulcrum of the Galactic Patrol saga, but with the advance of the chapters the author has managed to include the Z Warriors, called to face Moro's army pending the arrival of the Saiyans on the planet.

Chapter 58 of the manga saw Goku's long-awaited arrival on earth, who before facing his opponent had to face one of his subordinates, who was working hard on Piccolo and Gohan.

Thanks to Super Saiyan Blue, Goku doesn't take long to prove his enormous superiority, and the unfortunate Saganbo ends up losing his life after receiving an overwhelming infusion of power from Moro.

Piccolo and Gohan are stunned in front of Goku's lightning fast movements, and despite the Saiyan congratulating them for the progress made, Piccolo expresses all his disillusionment:

"It doesn't make much sense to train when we are unable to defend Earth."

It is now clear how the huge gap that divides Goku and Vegeta from the rest of the Z Guerreri pose a problem for their involvement in the battles. The Saiyans have reached a level of power comparable to that of the Gods of Destruction, and in this wake the enemies that will be introduced in the next sagas cannot be less.

In Japan, the Dragon Ball Super manga will receive a color edition. What if Vegeta was the real protagonist of the clash with Moro?