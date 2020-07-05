Dragon Ball Super celebrates five years from its first broadcast

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The animated series of Dragon Ball Super celebrates five since its first broadcast. After a long period of absence from the small screen, the Akira Toriyama franchise was back on the air with a whole host of new features – including new characters, divine power-ups and parallel dimensions.

Despite all the criticisms you can put on the show, there is no doubt that Dragon Ball Super was a huge success. The anime was able to rekindle that passion of fans long dormant, recapulting them into a narrative universe to which it was impossible to remain indifferent.

Soon the animated series received a paper adaptation by Toyotaro, the artist designated by Shueisha to carry on Toriyama's artistic legacy. The two productions followed a rather similar narrative canvas at the beginning, and then moved further and further as the episodes and chapters progressed.

Fans often discussed which of the two media was canonical, but there has never been a definitive answer to this question. Toriyama's involvement has been confirmed in both serial and paper production.

The various interviews show that the author provides a basic screenplay, which Toei Animation and Toyotaro will have to complete with their own vision. Currently the manga is the only medium to carry on the Dragon Ball Super narrative; despite the rumors that periodically chase each other, the production of a sequel has never been officially confirmed.

Dragon Ball Super: the animators would like to return to work on the series. A fan imagined the epic Dragon Ball Super clash between Zamasu and Vegetto firsthand.