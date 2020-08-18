Dragon Ball Super: Broly's fury in an explosive figure worth over 700 euros

Share it:

The franchise of Dragon Ball he has learned over time to reinterpret himself from time to time, even at the cost of reviving old acquaintances within the main story. The latest film inspired by the Akira Toriyama saga has in fact altered the story of Broly, leaving room for a future of the character in the narrative.

The Super Saiyan Legendary turned out to be one of the most powerful warriors in the entire imagination, to the point that some speculations, reinforced by the words of Goku, they have imagined that Broly is even stronger than Beerus or a god of destruction. Either way, the last film manifested the intentions of TOEI Animation not to exclude the character from the plot, opening the doors at the end of the film to an alleged return of the legendary Saiyan in the near future.

Therefore, in honor of the development of DBS: Broly, I study Original Intention has decided to dedicate an epic figure to the powerful warrior, the same one you can admire in the attachments at the bottom of the news. The scale model in question, 68 cm high, is characterized by the presence of the character in its different variants, or in its normal stage and in the Super Saiyan Legendary phase. The stunning statuette, however, will only be available from the last quarter of 2020 to the figure of around 740 euros, to which are added any shipping costs.

And you, however, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.