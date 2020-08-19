Dragon Ball Super: Broly Vs Gogeta seen from the eyes of the Legendary Super Saiyan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The film Dragon Ball Super: Broly has managed to conquer fans and critics from all over the world, thanks to the attention to detail, the perfect realization of the animations seen during the clashes and also the new information about the complex society of the Saiyans.

In addition to breaking records from previous films in the franchise, the story that brought the Super Saiyan of the Legend back to the big screen, has finally managed to introduce the character of Broly into the canonicity of the universe created by Akira Toriyama, and with him also the powerful Gogeta.

Dragon Ball fans are used to seeing the protagonists involved in intense confrontations, but the sequences made by Toei Animation and the animators for the film in question are nothing short of exceptional, and this makes the fight between Gogeta Super Saiyan Blue and Broly one of the most dynamic and fun to watch in the entire franchise.

To react to Broly's unstoppable anger, Goku and Vegeta were forced to perform Metamor's embarrassing dance, thus transforming into Gogeta and somehow managing to counter the Legendary Super Saiyan. A fan wanted to recall the moment when Gogeta hit the opponent hard, realizing a spectacular drawing from Broly's perspective, which you find at the bottom of the page.

Recall that Broly has become a magnificent collectible statue, and we leave you to the leaks on chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super.