Dragon Ball Super: Broly is deadly in the over a thousand euro figure of KDC Studio

Broly’s return to the big screen in his dedicated film by Dragon Ball Super it has by no means closed the doors to the character within the canonical narrative of the story. It is not excluded, in fact, that the Legendary Super Saiyan may even make an appearance on the small screen in the near future.

On several occasions, someone has already hypothesized that the new season of DB Super can resume the Broly film to re-propose it on television in the same way TOEI Animation has revived the Beerus saga and the return of Freeza. Although these fall within the sphere of suppositions, it is undeniable that the Super Saiyan Legendary can benefit the story and provide a breath of fresh air to characters now saturated with screen-time.

Anyway, in honor of Broly, KDC Studio he wanted to create an epic statuette, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news. The figure in question is available in two different variants: one standard from 1190 euros it’s a interchangeable version from 1275 euros. Any changes to this second figure are also available for viewing in the attachments at the bottom of the page. The height of the statuette is around 90 cm while the shipment is expected during the course of 2021.

And you, instead, what do you think of this extraordinary action figure by KDC Studio, you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.