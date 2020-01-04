Dragon Ball Super Broly: a fan reimagines Gogeta's shot from Broly's perspective

Share it:

The latest feature in the Toriyama franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has reintroduced the Legendary Super Saiyan by immediately confronting it with Goku and Vegeta, forced to resort to the merger to counter the overwhelming power of their opponent.

A Twitter user, the artist Ruto830, reinterpreted the moment of battle from Broly's first-person perspective, on the verge of receiving a powerful blow from a raging Gogeta in Super Saiyan Blue.

The artwork excellently represents the juncture of the clash, immortalizing Gogeta in his classic cheeky and irreverent expression, now aware that his strength is able to compete with that of his opponent, even to overwhelm him – as the film's ending reveals.

The comparison between Gogeta Super Saiyan Blue and Broly in the form of legendary Super Saiyan, is in fact the the highest moment of the feature film from a purely technical point of view, staging a consistent trait even in the most excited moments and a surprising animation quality even by the standards of a film production.

Everything was supported by the expert director of Tatsuya Nagamine, who implanted the film on two main segments, one more focused on the narration of the origins of the Saiyan company, and the other based on the wildest action, which gave rise to a clash after another starting from the landing of Broly on Earth.

The film was a huge success, e the next film should already be in production at the Dragon Ball Room department.

Recently, the official novel of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, edited by Star Comics, has also arrived in Italy.