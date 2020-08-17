Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super breaks its sales record with volume 13

August 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
It has been published for years now Dragon Ball Super, the midquel set after the conclusion of the fight with Majin Buu and before the ending of the original manga. Goku, Vegeta and their companions are continuing to fight with increasingly strong and absurd enemies from the point of view of powers. Currently, the Saiyans are busy with Molo.

While the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super are in danger of dying at the hands of the enemy, i fans seem to appreciate these latest reversals. Some of the recent chapters have in fact been collected in Dragon Ball Super volume 13, the new tankobon that has also brought in those who read only via volume in the middle of the fight with the invincible sorcerer.

Sales collected in Japanese stores by the well-known company Oricon revealed that volume 13 sold 112,997 copies in the first week. The results collected between 3 and 9 August are the best in Dragon Ball Super and probably much is due to the originality of this phase, not told in the anime, and from the beginning of the final fight.

It should be noted that Dragon Ball Super's results are decent and noticeably smaller than the shonen industry hits, however it stands consolidating on numbers that will lead to a fairly long serialization.

