Dragon Ball Super: Black Goku returns to show his skills in a magnificent fanart

Dragon Ball Super brought us back to the past, making us live some of the most significant events in the lives of Goku and the other Z Warriors, which took place during the 10 years that separate the conclusion of the Majin Buu saga from the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z, so we had the opportunity to see other very special villains in action.

Excluding the saga of Molo, currently in progress and now nearing its conclusion, in Dragon Ball Super one of the characters to return after the events of Z was Trunks of the Future, who once again asked for help from Goku and Vegeta to counter Black Goku, main antagonist of this narrative arc.

Goku Black is actually the Zamasu of an alternate timeline who used one of the wishes of the Super Dragon Balls to obtain Goku’s body, having been defeated by the latter in the past. Over the course of the series we will find out how also Goku Black has managed to awaken the power of Super Saiyan Blue, which manifests itself in him with a pinkish color. Goku Black will be able to put Goku and Vegeta in difficulty, especially when he joins with Zamasu of the Future thanks to the Potara earrings.

To remember the incredible skills of the villain, the artist known on Twitter as @chry_insi_art has created the magnificent artwork that you find below, where Black Goku Super Saiyan Rosé is preparing to throw a pink variant of Kamehameha. Recall that Dragon Ball Super and SDBH will be at the Jump Festa, and that perhaps Zeno will be the antagonist of the next saga.