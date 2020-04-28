Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is becoming useless for narrative purposes?

Share it:

The story of Dragon Ball Super it begins with the introduction of a divine sphere never mentioned before. The appearance of Whis and Beerus, initially as a threat to Earth, marked a turning point in the imagination of the work. Since that time, in fact, the series has veered more and more into the road of the multiverse.

Having reached what appears to be the beginning of the final battle against Molo, fans have started speculating on the shortcomings of the work or on the alleged narrative inconsistencies of the manga. The Beerus character, as god of destruction, opened the doors to various narrative arcs starting right from the beginning of DB Super, passing through the mystery of Zamasu and, finally, to the saga of the Tournament of Power. In each of these arches, the powerful god has been at the center of the scene albeit to an ever lesser extent.

With the introduction of Molo, Beerus ended up on the edge of the narrative despite the importance that Toyotoaro is Toriyama they attributed it from the beginning. In fact, despite not being apparently bound by any law, the god of destruction voluntarily relegated himself as a mere spectator to the threat of Molo on Earth, and does not seem willing to intervene despite the saga of the Tournament of Power has hinted at a certain type of affection with the Earthlings.

This brings us to further consideration. If Goku and Vegeta continue to face even more dangerous threats, there is a strong risk that Dragon Ball Super will reach a sphere beyond the multiverse, which could even more relegate Beerus to a secondary character. It is not even to be excluded, however, that Toyotaro has in mind something different for the future of the Molo saga, perhaps with yet another twist that could change the cards on the table again, and who knows if in reference to the divine nature of the sorcerer .

And you, on the other hand, are you afraid that Beerus may end up on the edge of history or is everything apparently studied in detail? The space dedicated to comments is at your disposal.