Dragon Ball Super at Jump Festa 2021: what announcement can we expect?

The Jump Festa is one of the most important events for Japanese animation, an annual event in which the latest news from the world of Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump are revealed. Also in this year’s edition the Dragon Ball Super franchise will participate as usual. Is an announcement finally coming?

The latest news from the front comes directly from a TOEI Animation animator who recently participated in an interview for a Spanish newspaper. During the course of the chat he explained that a Dragon Ball remake is not currently in the studio plans, but in light of the latest productions, something similar can be expected in the coming years.

In any case, for this year’s edition of Jump Festa 2021, the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama returns protagonist with a dedicated pavilion, just like last year. If the forgotten TOEI Animation edition only announced season 2 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, things could be different this year.

If according to someone, the announcement of DB Super 2 is not obvious, expected according to the latest rumors in summer 2021, as the possibility that the company decides to preview the new manga saga cannot be excluded. However, it remains to be added that no news has yet emerged on the new Dragon Ball Super film, announced by Akio Iyoku now a year and a half ago. Is it time to finally give a title to this new feature film?

In your opinion, however, will something be announced or will this year be a disappointing edition? Tell us yours with a comment below. The appointment is set for next December 19th and 20th.