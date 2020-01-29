Dragon Ball Super: Are Goku and Vegeta Ready for the Final Clash?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the last chapter the manga of Dragon Ball Super he finally fished out the Z warriors, placing them in front of the dangerous soldiers of Moro's army, who – waiting for a second round with Goku and Vegeta – sent a fleet of warriors to plunder the Earth.

Meanwhile, the two Saiyans – both for different reasons – have not yet reached their planet. Vegeta is currently working on perfecting the techniques of Yadrat: the Prince has already shown that he has obtained excellent results from his training, but before clashing with Moro he must be sure to have good chances of victory, given the enormous strength of the 'opponent.

Goku, on the other hand, has finished training with Meerus, who was recalled by Whis for almost breaking the laws of his lineage. The Saiyan is traveling in space in search of Earth but, with little surprise, he has lost his way, ending up asking for directions from an alien race encountered on the way.

The two fighters should reach the ground in the next chapter, and be finally ready for the final confrontation with Moro. On the one hand, Goku with Ultra Instinct, on the other, Vegeta with his renewed fighting style, they may finally be able to give the antagonist a hard time.

We hope that the combat enhances the progress of both warriors, so that neither of the other obscures the other, but if not, it would be interesting to see a starring performance by Vegeta, too often relegated to an accessory role compared to Goku.

What do you expect? Tell us with a comment below!

Let's not forget Gohan, who in chapter 56 of Dragon Ball Super has shown that he is in excellent shape. Goku's Ultra Instinct has won over fans with a beautiful illustration.