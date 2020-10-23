Dragon Ball Super and SDBH will be at the Jump Festa, Toyotaro’s involvement confirmed

The new poster of the Jump Festa 2021 published a few days ago officially confirms the presence of Dragon Ball Super, already suggested last week by some tweets published on the event page. The image, visible at the bottom, however, also suggests the presence of another anime dear to fans of the series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Toyotaro shared the poster on his Twitter profile, commenting with an unequivocal “I am involved too“and thus suggesting the possible presence of some announcement. The most probable hypothesis is the confirmation of a new Super Dragon Ball Heroes story arc, anime much appreciated in Japan and very familiar to the author, who began his career working on the manga Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission.

However, fans continue to hope for an announcement regarding Dragon Ball Super 2, which we have already spoken extensively in the past. The time seems now ripe for the announcement of a new season of the canonical series, especially considering that the Saga of Molo is close to the end and that Toei Animation should have enough material in its hands to start production. To find out more, however, we will have to wait on 19 and 20 December 2020.

In all cases, anime fans can rest assured, since the poster also confirms the presence of many other important series. According to the first rumors, the absolute protagonists will be Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Dr. Stone, Spy x Family e Jujutsu Kaisen, but there will also be room for such pioneers as ONE PIECE e Yu-Gi-Oh!.