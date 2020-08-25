Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super and Merus' desire: will Goku be able to live up to expectations?

August 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
The current Dragon Ball Super story arc is hugely harking back to the Freeza saga we saw in Dragon Ball. The parallel between the historical saga and the current one has been in many ways deepened by chapter 63 of Dragon Ball Super published a few days ago on MangaPlus in English and Spanish.

Here it is Merus who has entered the game, putting all his abilities to the end to allow Goku to recover. During the battle, Merus has a clear advantage and destroys Molo’s skill copy, a technique that the villain had obtained only a few chapters ago in Dragon Ball Super. But he knows he will disappear as he is breaking the Angelic Laws and, in his last speech before his complete eradication from existence, he turns to Goku.

To the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super he explains that during his time in the Galactic Patrol a feeling of justice has been generated, different from that of the impartiality of an Angel. This is why he felt compelled to intervene despite what will happen to him. He also warns Goku that his power is such as to guarantee him a very stable Ultra Complete Instinct.

With Merus gone now it’s all in Goku’s hands. The protagonist will have to keep faith with the expectations of the Angel who has now definitively disappeared.

