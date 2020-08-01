Dragon Ball Super: all the pride of the Saiyan Prince in a 1790 euro model

Share it:

Among the most important characters in the imagination of Dragon Ball Vegeta took on a prominent position and, in his long and troubled life, has faced numerous changes that have projected him at the top of popularity in the eyes of the fans. But not only that, since the Prince of Saiyans is also a darling of themed merchandising.

One of the reasons why the anti-hero par excellence is particularly appreciated is also due to the very personality of Vegeta, a man aware of his mistakes and the nefarious fate that awaits him at the end of life. His different philosophy as a warrior is what most differentiates him from his bitter rival, Goku, far more scrupulous and naive.

In honor of his pride and pride as a prince, Prime 1 Studio decided to pay homage to saiyan through a epochal scale model 65 cm, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The statuette, cured through the use of premium materials, is available in 4 variants that differentiate the expression of Vegeta's face. In any case, the figure is already available for pre-order at sum of 1790 euros, which may tend to rise depending on shipping costs. Delivery which, however, is not expected before 2021.

And you, however, what do you think of this scale model, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.