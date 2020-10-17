Dragon Ball Super: Akira Toriyama is working on the new narrative arc of the manga

With the imminent conclusion of the clash between Goku and Molo, fans of Dragon Ball Super they keep wondering what will happen to the legendary franchise. Will Toyotaro’s work finally end or will there be a new narrative arc? These questions were answered by the series editor, Uchida.

With the anime now stopped for several years and the manga that is preparing to close the current saga, the future of Dragon Ball Super it is still entirely uncertain. For some time, fans of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama have been asking what will happen to the series in the coming months. According to a TOEI Animation animator, next year we could see a possible remake of Dragon Ball. But for concrete news on the future of Dragon Ball we need to wait for the Jump Festa 2021.

In anticipation of this highly anticipated event, the editor of Dragon Ball Super, “Victory” Uchida, during an interview with the Japanese magazine V-Jump let slip some succulent details. According to what has been revealed, Dragon Ball Super will continue even after the end of the arc of Molo and the master Toriyama will take care of the new saga full time.

Uchida said that the new story will be developed by him, Toriyama and Toyotaro, and that the latter will take care of providing the storyboards to the editors. The combined work between Toyotaro and Toriyama will result in incredibly detailed storyboards, which will only be definitively approved by Akira Toriyama. Uchida finally revealed a curious detail: Toriyama and Toyotaro show full compatibility in planning the plot and they feed and reinforce each other.