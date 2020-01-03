Dragon Ball Super: after recent revelations, could Merus become an antagonist?

Share it:

The main threat that is engaging our heroes in the current narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super is undoubtedly the fearsome Moro. From chapter to chapter, however, we are witnessing subplots that have led to some rather interesting revelations, such as the one concerning Merus' true identity.

In the last chapter, in fact, we learned that Merus is a member of the lineage of angels, and was sent to Universe 7 by the High Priest to study the nature of good and evil, declined from the point of view of human beings.

During training with Goku, Merus was on the verge of violating the laws governing his lineage, and for this reason he was forced to return to the kingdom of angels. Having ascertained its true identity, will the character return later to the good side or as an antagonist?

The question seems easy to answer, given the behavior shown during the current saga, decidedly in favor of Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the galactic patrols. However the character does not have a predetermined ethics, just like the rest of the angels, but he escaped this neutrality by siding against Moro and his army.

Having seen directly in person, the infinite wickedness of Moro's actions, which without scruple has exterminated the inhabitants of an entire planet, Merus may soon tire of submitting to the impartial constitution of angels, thus deciding to take a unilateral direction.

In the Black Goku saga, for example, Zamasu's indefinite morals have been terribly corrupt, after having tested the wickedness and uselessness of the human being, leading him to support his ideals through a mad genocide.

In the case of Merus there could be a positive reversal, but even if this were the case, it would fail to order his bloodline, forcing the High Priest to take action in this regard.

In short, in Dragon Ball Super the behavior and modus operandi of the angels hasn't been fully explored yet, and it will certainly be a very important plot element for the next sagas, or at least we hope so, since Super Dragon Ball Heroes has also started to move in this direction.

What do you think? Let us know yours!

While Goku trained with Merus, Vegeta didn't stay watching, and the latest chapter in Dragon Ball Super highlighted all his progress,