Dragon Ball Super: After 23 years, the origins of the Namekians have finally been revealed

Twenty-three years after the Great Little Wizard first appeared, Toriyama and Toyotaro have finally decided to unravel the origins of the Nameks, the warrior-wizards responsible for creating the Dragon Balls. The revelation comes directly from Dragon Ball Super chapter 69, but it may have escaped several readers.

Until a few years ago, the common idea was that the Namekians were originally from Namek, or that they had arrived on the planet in question after a long journey. Later, due to the climate disaster and the future invasion of Freeza, the people began to become extinct, but the intervention of Goku and the other Z Warriors allowed the inhabitants to save themselves and escape to Neo Namek, their current home.

In Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, however, it is revealed that Namekians also exist in other Universes, and Saonel and Pirina bear witness to this. So where do the Nameks come from? And how can they exist in multiple Universes? According to what was revealed in chapter 69 of Dragon Ball Super, the answer is simple: they come from another dimension.

In the chapter in question, an elder talks about the new dragon spheres and explains to some kids that the existence of multiple spheres is linked to the fact that the Nameks populate multiple planets: “We Nameks have arrived in this Universe traveling from another kingdom“, explains the elder,”and I have heard that some have decided to settle on other planets besides Namek … they may still be alive, but they may also be wiped out years ago“.

To be able to travel from one Universe to another, Namekians must necessarily originate from a different dimension, or perhaps of a higher kingdom like that of the Angels. Monaito, the elder who lives with Granolah, has always lived on the planet Cereal, and in the same way Saonel and Pirina have simply decided to move to Universe 6. It is therefore clear that the Nameks are not just an alien race, but organisms. superior, probably for this reason able to create the dragon balls.

What do you think of it? Are you reading Dragon Ball Super? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, we remind you that the appointment with the next chapter is set for March 18 at 16:00, again on MangaPlus.