Dragon Ball Super: according to a theory Beerus would be linked to the fate of the Saiyans

In recent days, the first spoilers of chapter 69 of Dragon Ball Super, which will show the beginning of Vegeta’s training with Beerus, and also an intriguing discussion between the two, during which the God of Destruction showed particular interest in the vicissitudes that led to the disappearance of the Saiyans.

Fans were somewhat surprised to see such an interaction on Beerus’s part, almost as if the authors, Toriyama and Toyotaro wanted to underline his link with the tragic fate that led to the genocide of the Saiyans, and their almost total extinction. After several questions posed by the divinity, Vegeta himself claims that the deaths of millions of Saiyans were caused by his father’s ambition, words to which Beerus reacts in a rather unexpected way.

Being the God of Destruction of Universe 7, Beerus is certainly aware of what he actually designated the destruction of planet Vegeta and the extermination of the Saiyans, and although to date he appears to be a very important ally in the adventure of the Z Warriors, his involvement in the fate of the race of Goku and Vegeta is not to be excluded.

According to some enthusiasts Beerus even somehow forced Lord Freeza to kill them, or simply he would have decided to help the emperor in the battle. Perhaps too drastic ideas, which would lead to an unlikely retcon, regarding Freeza, one of the characters now considered historical within the Dragon Ball narrative.

What do you think about it? Do you think Beerus is really linked to the succession of events that led to the destruction of the Saiyans? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that according to an insider interesting developments are coming, and we leave you on the first page of chapter 69, with the planet Cereal.