Dragon Ball Super: a video shows us how the famous Kamehameha is animated

August 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Fans of the work born from the mind of the master Akira Toriyama have known the character of Son Goku for many years, and starting from the first historical series, Dragon Ball, up to the most recent, Dragon Ball Super many sides of the Saiyan’s character have been shown, and by now we know all his main techniques very well.

Among these, the iconic one certainly stands out Kamehameha, introduced thanks to the teachings of Master Roshi, and that Goku, Krillin, Gohan and other characters do not hesitate to use during the fights. In fact, there are many scenes in which the situation is unlocked or even resolved by a more or less powerful Energy Wave.

One of the best known names in current Japanese animation, Yuya Takahashi, shared a video showing how Goku’s Kamehameha is actually animated. Starting from the basic drawings, we initially see Goku placing his hands, then moving them down, on the right side, and loading a very powerful Kamehameha.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen these interesting and nice shares on social media by di Takahashi, who recently also posted the video showing the transformation into Super Saiyan. We also remember that Broly has obtained an extraordinary 700 euro figure, and that the Molo saga has become an anime thanks to a poster.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

