Dragon Ball Super: a touching fanart imagines the conclusion of the saga of Molo

The last chapters of Dragon Ball Super once again showed Goku’s unconsciousness, who, relying on Molo’s false promises, let himself be easily circumvented by the sorcerer, who subsequently acquired Merus’s powers by recovering the arm lost during the fight with the Angel.

Too much angelic energy then forced the Planet Eater to merge with the Earth, an event that left readers completely surprised, one of whom decided to imagine how such a situation could work out, and decided to make Vegeta, the Prince of the Saiyans, a martyr, ready to sacrifice himself for the good of humanity. You can find the table created by @darknes_artist in the post at the bottom of the page.

It would certainly be a great twist, which would give Vegeta not only the chance to take back some of the space occupied by his friend-rival Kakarotto, but also to somehow remedy the terrible deeds performed in the past. The last words of the Saiyan Prince chosen by the artist were: “I’ll take him away from here. Tell Trunks to take care of Bulma and Bulla for me. Tell him I had to.”

It seems a clear reference to the decision made during the Majin Buu saga, when Majin Vegeta blew himself up to permanently eliminate the villain on duty, and as it may seem a repetitive scene, it could be a perfect way to re-emphasize Vegeta’s change. Recall that chapter 66 will bring us to the true conclusion of the current story arc, and we leave you to the indiscretions regarding the opening of a new domain of the series by Shueisha.