Dragon Ball Super: a touching easter egg connects C-17 to C-18?

The androids of Dragon Ball, introduced in the Cell Saga, are some of the most intriguing characters in the franchise. From shady or even evil figures, as told by Trunks of the future, to real heroes. Their evolution has been astonishing, and one fan has given birth to a rather intriguing theory.

In Dragon Ball Super the androids have made their big comeback, demonstrating all their power. In particular, great attention has been given to # 17, a character literally reborn in a new light.

In the work of Toyotaro and Toriyama, android 17 dresses the figure of the good guy: he has found a job as a park ranger and spends his days defending the animals of an uninhabited island. Indeed, he was about to refuse Goku’s proposal to participate in the Tournament of Power for fear of abandoning his furry friends. But why has there been such a clear evolution?

A fan on Reddit tried to answer this question with a rather unusual but credible theory. # 17 would be doing nothing but carry out the will of his brother C-16, who died at the hands of Cell in Dragon Ball Z. Android 16, in fact, was a great lover of animals and was regarded as a gentle giant. Also thanks to these small details, Dragon Ball is confirmed as a work full of meaning. Speaking of androids, you may not yet know everything about the original names of these beloved Dragon Ball characters. Dragon Ball has given birth to numerous cosplay, especially dedicated to Android 17 and 18, but this one in particular will get you a laugh.