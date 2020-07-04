Dragon Ball Super: a spectacular statue of Vegetto Super Saiyan Blue is coming

Share it:

The mergers in the world created by Akira Toriyama are somewhat rare, and if on the one hand to merge two warriors they need a ridiculous Metamor dance, on the other two people with similar fighting strength can join for an unlimited time thanks to the Potara earrings, worn come on Kaioshin.

According to the Supreme Kaioshin the result of the Potara fusion is clearly superior to any other type of fusion, and we have seen an example of it in chapter 503 of Dragon Ball Z, entitled The latest fusion of Son Goku, where the Saiyan joins Vegeta, to face Majin Buu.

A clash to say the least significant regarding this type of fusion, is that occurred in the saga of Trunks from the Future, in Dragon Ball Super. In fact, on these pages Goku and Vegeta resorted to the fusion through the earrings to face Zamasu Fuso, or the same type of union between Black Goku and Zamasu of the Future.

On that occasion Vegetto showed one of the new transformations conceived by Toriyama and Toyotarō, becoming Super Saiyan Blue. Tamashii Nations, the Bandai product line dedicated to collectors of figures related to the anime world, has announced the publication of an exclusive collectible statue of Vegetto Super Saiyan Blue, about 32 cm high and with a cost that is around 70 euros. You can find the post, complete with pictures, at the bottom of the page.

Recall that Vegeth vs Zamasu was represented firsthand and that in the face of these new forms we asked ourselves if the first stage of Super Saiyan is not now obsolete.