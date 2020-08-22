Dragon Ball Super: a new transformation brings us back to the clash with Freeza

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series of Dragon Ball Super introduced Ultra Instinct a long time ago, during the final fight of the Tournament of Power between Goku and Jiren, and after the bloody battle with the wizard Molo seen in previous chapters, it seems that the Saiyan is finally ready to master this powerful divine technique .

Thanks to timely intervention of the angel Merus on the battlefield, and to Dende who managed to heal the serious injuries sustained by the Z Warriors, who faced the Planet Eater, chapter 63 ended with a table very similar to what we saw in the fight with Freeza, leaving us with Goku surrounded by a mysterious aura.

As happened after Krillin’s death on the planet of Namek, the sacrifice of Merus to weaken Molo and to finish Son Goku’s training, it could be the trigger event of the new upgrade for the Saiyan. In fact, the angel’s words seem to have very impressed Goku, especially the trust placed in his pupil and the request made just before he finally disappeared.

It seems to be very close to the conclusion of the story arc of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol, and it could finally show us Goku able to master Ultra Instinct. What do you think of these developments? Have you ever thought of such a parallelism with Dragon Ball Z? Let us know in the comments below.

Recall that in the last chapter the plans of Whis and Beerus were also revealed, and that Toyotarō asked fans to avoid spoilers on social media.