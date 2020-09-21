Dragon Ball Super, a new Goku: the evolution we have been waiting for

For some years now, with the debut of Dragon Ball Super, the myth of that portentous child with a tail who, once he grew up, became a wise man and aware of his responsibilities, has become a more or less distant memory. We have already talked about the sudden involution of Goku during the various narrative arcs of the sequel series Dragon Ball Z, and we must confirm that the characterization of the iconic protagonist on his path of ascent to divine status has remained inversely proportional to the acquisition of his new abilities, which is a great paradox.

All this, at least, until now: it was clear from the first chapters that the saga of Molo had something different than the somewhat lackluster narrative that sensei Toriyama put together in the first 131 episodes of the anime. Continued in the pages of the manga excellently designed by Toyotaro, and probably free from the constraints of a slightly too intensive weekly production such as that of the television circuits, the pen and pencil of the two mangakas were able to compose a much more coherent and reasoned narrative parenthesis, but above all respectful of the archetypes of classical opera , those same stylistic features that have allowed Dragon Ball to establish itself as il re dei battle shonen.

And indeed, in light of the incredible news of chapter 64 of Dragon Ball Super, we can finally say it: it took more than sixty chapters and an abundant luster, but finally it is accused: Son Goku has matured again.

The Saiyan raised on Earth

It is useless to dwell too much on concepts that we have already expressed, but suffice it to remember that our thoughts on the protagonist of Dragon Ball painted a hero much reduced compared to his youthful exploits and his first adult parenthesis in the classic manga. Basically, the impression is that Akira Toriyama tried to tread the hand onimmoderate evolution of Kakarotto’s Saiyan pride, forgetting perhaps too quickly that his powerful protagonist has always referred to himself as “a Saiyan warrior raised on Earth”.

A statement as simple as it is powerful, testimony of the pure heart and heroism that has always permeated the soul of Son-kun. The acquisition of divine powers, and the boundless desire to confront increasingly stronger opponents, has instead led the Goku of Dragon Ball Super to acting very often following only personal ambition, falling into acts of pure and cruel selfishness such as having convinced Zeno to organize the Tournament of Power, well aware of having condemned almost all universes to cancellation from existence.

The same confrontation with Broly, while relying on an unprecedented narrative turn destined to deepen the lore of the Saiyans, has actually expanded even more the ego Son Goku, who in a first phase of confrontation with the son of Paragas wants nothing more than test the infinite potential of the brutal green-haired Super Saiyan, without caring too much about the consequences that the berserker’s fury could cause on Earth. With Molo, however, everything changed.

The “new” Goku

Compared to previous opponents in the Super series, Molo is the first great invincible villain. If up to this times rivals like Beerus, Hit e Jiren (superior to Goku, but never really identified as a villain), they represented nothing more than a spur because they lack a completely negative aura, on the other hand the few villains that appeared in DBS have never placed the Z Warriors in front of them. to a defeat like the one orchestrated by Molo: a certain Kaioshin of the Tenth Universe, despite possessing off-scale powers, he was soon supplanted by the strength of Fusion and Trunks’ determination, confirming how much Zamasu is a somewhat wasted antagonist.

Returning to Molo, the infinite evil of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol, combined with the frustration and helplessness felt by our Saiyan, have gradually deconstructed the somewhat selfish fighter we had known since the advent of Lord Beerus.

The disappearance of poor Merus, who for Kakarotto was a mentor as well as a friend, was the proverbial straw that broke an overflowing camel. Almost a reverse of Krillin’s iconic death, which however triggered a completely different reaction. Goku has finally understood what it means to fight to protect others, and the subsequent dialogue with Jaco has finally clarified what his role is towards the universe.

Kakarotto now feels much more like a galactic patrol boat: a warrior who fights no longer for his pride, but for the safeguarding of his own world.

A subtle detail, but in our opinion precious, which marks an important one character development for the protagonist of Dragon Ball. A substantial change that coincides, not surprisingly, with the completion of the Ultra Instinct: now, the Saiyan raised on Earth is a warrior with a very calm heart, who manages to balance the power and emotional fury with the serenity of mind. A perfect status quo, in short, for this “new” Goku, a hero who is finally ready to take the fate of humanity on his shoulders. As he has done countless times, before losing his greatest truth: being a proud Saiyan, but raised with humanity and compassion for others.