Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: a fan reinterprets Goku's Super Saiyan Blue in the style of Z

July 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The new power introduced with Dragon Ball Super, or the divine transformation into Super Saiyan God, did not fully satisfy the expectations of fans who perhaps expected something different and more coherent for narrative purposes. But if the transformation had been introduced in Super's prequel would it have changed anything?

The introduction of the divine transformation, which has made the Super Saiyan obsolete, has opened the doors to new potential power-ups, as the appearance of the Super Saiyan Blue. Goku and Vegeta, in fact, following training with Whis, managed to reach this powerful stadium at the time of the Saga of the Resurrection of Freeza, to contrast the new form of the Evil Emperor.

But if the design did not fully convince the public, also thanks to the new style of DB Super, how would it look with the iconic Z trait instead? In this regard, a fan tried to reconstruct an anime scene by reinterpreting Goku in two different versions, that is with the retro style and with a hypothetical Super variant. The result in question, therefore, can be admired at the bottom of the news. Fans greatly appreciated the changes made, especially with regards to Goku Blue in the days of Dragon Ball Z.

READ:  Dragon Ball: Bunny Bulma arrives in Mei's sexy cosplay

And you, instead, what do you think of this artistic representation, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.