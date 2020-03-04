Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines Vegh SSJ 4 in the style of Shintani

Share it:

Naohiro Shintani is one of the most talked about personalities of the TOEI Animation studio, especially for his alleged involvement in the production of Dragon Ball Super 2 as a charatcer designer instead of the historian Yamamuro. But how would Vegetto look in fourth level Super Saiyan with the style of the iconic animator?

While the network speculates on the alleged reasons regarding the delay in the announcement of DB Super 2, attributed to internal production problems especially with regard to Akira Toriyama, who would not yet have delivered the subject to adapt, fans continue to support the franchise with epic illustrations and ingenious manifestations of creativity.

The latest themed graphic representation is signed chry_insi_art, a fan of the sensei masterpiece, who tried to imagine the mythical Vegeth in the Super Saiyan 4 stadium with the iconic artistic trait of Naohiro Shintani, very dear to the spectators of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The image in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has been highly appreciated by fans, especially for the very strong reference to the style of Natoshi Shida, another key animator of the franchise who collaborated on the vast number of TOEI Animation productions.

And you, however, what do you think of this epic illustration of the famous Potara fusion, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered our special in-depth study on the best techniques of battle shonen.