Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines Vegh SSJ 4 in the style of Shintani

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Naohiro Shintani is one of the most talked about personalities of the TOEI Animation studio, especially for his alleged involvement in the production of Dragon Ball Super 2 as a charatcer designer instead of the historian Yamamuro. But how would Vegetto look in fourth level Super Saiyan with the style of the iconic animator?

While the network speculates on the alleged reasons regarding the delay in the announcement of DB Super 2, attributed to internal production problems especially with regard to Akira Toriyama, who would not yet have delivered the subject to adapt, fans continue to support the franchise with epic illustrations and ingenious manifestations of creativity.

The latest themed graphic representation is signed chry_insi_art, a fan of the sensei masterpiece, who tried to imagine the mythical Vegeth in the Super Saiyan 4 stadium with the iconic artistic trait of Naohiro Shintani, very dear to the spectators of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The image in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has been highly appreciated by fans, especially for the very strong reference to the style of Natoshi Shida, another key animator of the franchise who collaborated on the vast number of TOEI Animation productions.

READ:  James Gunn's Suicide Squad is a "reinvention" according to David Yesterday

And you, however, what do you think of this epic illustration of the famous Potara fusion, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having recovered our special in-depth study on the best techniques of battle shonen.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.