Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines Vegeta galloping at a particular animal

July 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
We have seen what Dragon Ball Super Vegeta would look like in reality: now we point out this original fan art very similar to the official drawings of Akira Toriyama and dedicated to the prince of the Saiyans.

Find the tweet shared by the author of the drawing wangsen578 at the bottom of the news, as you can see he chose to depict Vegeta while riding a dinosaur, scene reminiscent of the promotional images of the first series of Dragon Ball, in which there were several dinosaurs in the world where the adventures of Goku and his friends are set. The message quickly reached the figure of over two thousand likes, in particular to hit the fans of the series was the high quality of the drawing, which could be mistaken for an official illustration of the series.

Vegeta is one of the most loved characters by fans, initially introduced as an opponent of Goku, he has become his main rival over time, helping him to defeat numerous threats to Earth, in the new work dedicated to the saga of the Dragon Balls it is possible to see him while getting ready for fight with Moro, one of the most powerful characters in the opera.

If you are looking for other fan art dedicated to the series, we point out this news that shows us how the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super would be when they are old.

