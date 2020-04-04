Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines Trunks and Vegeta in the style of the 90s

Share it:

Two years after the end of Dragon Ball Super, fans still continue to support the sequel to the iconic animated series dedicated to the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama with epic manifestations of creativity. A fan, in fact, tried to imagine Trunks of the Future and Vegeta with the peculiar trait of the prequel series of the 90s.

Despite the popularity of the franchise, the community still does not like the design of once Tadayoshi Yamamuro, especially following the work of Naohiro Shintani in Dragon Ball Super: Broly which has modernized and modernized the appearance of the characters. However, fans continue to find the iconic anime style in Dragon Ball Z fascinating, which has prompted them several times to imagine some Super scenes with the peculiar prequel trait.

Among these artists, a certain Muhammad Zakariya Qureshi, tried to imagine Trunks of the Future and Vegeta Super Saiyan Blue in full swing saga of Black Goku and Zamasu with the style of Z. The illustration in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has been greatly appreciated by fans, especially with regard to Trunks, finally considered more appropriate to the character than the design imagined by Yamamuro.

And you, instead, what do you think of this graphic representation of father and son, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having looked at this brilliant Goku Ultra Instinct cosplay.