Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines Majin Buu after absorbing Beerus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For several days, the world of Dragon Ball Z had to struggle with the threat of Majin Buu. The pink monster, passing through three distinct phases, endangered the world and killed several protagonists of the anime. His power was very high and increased as he absorbed powerful warriors as happened to Gotenks and Gohan.

A fan has decided to imagine Majin Buu in the world of Dragon Ball Super, in contact with all new entities such as Angels and Gods of Destruction, as well as with the various universes. In particular, he decided to draw a hypothetical clash between Majin Buu and Beerus, God of Destruction of Universe 7 which has proven to be several times superior to Goku and Vegeta.

In this Yeak Looi fan art that you can see below, we have Majin Buu who, after a few cartoons, uses its absorption power to obtain Beerus' powers. The result is that the pink monster becomes the new God of Destruction of Universe 7, presenting Beerus' clothes and his feline-shaped muzzle. At that point there would be someone in Dragon Ball Super able to beat him to stop his wave of destruction?

While fans wonder about Beerus' usefulness, a cosplay shows us Majin Buu woman.