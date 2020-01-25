Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines Goku Ultra Instinct with a "stern" look

Share it:

When a white light hit the TV screen, during the Tournament of Power saga in Dragon Ball Super, all fans realized that the long-awaited power-up had finally arrived, opening the doors to a new way of conceiving the fights with powers never seen before.

Ultra Instinct is not only a fascinating technique, but the divine power par excellence, the frightening ability of to be able to move the body in advance even before the brain focuses on the next action. A capacity capable of changing forever – and inevitably – the future of the franchise, but at the same time of dilating and compressing future possibilities. It will be interesting, in this regard, how Akira Toriyama will articulate future power-ups with the introduction of Ultra Instinct.

Anyway, a fan, a certain MERIMO, tried to imagine how much the expressions of Goku U.I. should his face appear decidedly more severe. The result, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is nothing short of incredible. Partially taking up the style of Yuya Takahashi e the iconic trait of Dragon Ball Z with well-defined musculature, the face of the Saiyan hero appears intense and characterized by a severity at times breathtaking, hovering between anger and concentration.

A difference, which if compared to the design of Dragon Ball Super, in our opinion, leaves a little bitterness in the mouth. And you, however, what do you think of this expression of Goku, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.