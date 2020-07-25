Dragon Ball Super: a fan imagines Gohan as the protagonist of My Hero Academia

Share it:

In addition to the crossover between Dragon Ball Super and ONE PIECE, fans of Akira Toriyama they imagined one of the characters in the series as Deku, the main figure of My Hero Academia.

The author of the drawing is the user of Reddit Pine_Juuce, who has decided to share with fans of the manga focused on the adventures of Goku and the other Saiyans one of his drawings, in which we can see Gohan playing the role of the protagonist of the manga of Kohei Horikoshi. His fan art has been appreciated by numerous users, who in the more than sixty comments had fun matching the original characters of the two works: in addition to Gohan / Deku, they immediately thought of the similarities between All Might and Goku, or between Endeavor and Vegeta, both rivals of All Might and more famous Saiyan respectively.

While we wait to know the continuation of the events of the animated series, we point out our article in which we talked about the most original fighting techniques of Dragon Ball Super, a work designed by Toyotaro and written by Akira Toriyama and now in its eleventh volume in Italy.

